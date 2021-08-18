Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
18 August, 2021
Local brothers just made it
The McNally brothers (left to right) Heath, Matthew and Nathan just made it to play together in the same team for St. Arnaud in the last home and away game last Saturday in the Reserves at Charlton.
Injuries and COVID prevented them from doing so earlier in the season.
The brothers have played together for other teams in previous years but this is the first season they all played for St. Arnaud.
