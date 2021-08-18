Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
Menu Close
Close

Sport

18 August, 2021

Local brothers just made it

The McNally brothers (left to right) Heath, Matthew and Nathan just made it to play together in the same team for St. Arnaud in the last home and away game last Saturday in the Reserves at Charlton. Injuries and COVID prevented them from doing so earlier in the season. The brothers have played together for other teams in previous years but this is the first season they all played for St. Arnaud.


Most Popular


Latest Articles

Local News

Lunar Fox outfoxes them all in racing awards

THE first day of August is officially the...

Local News

Locals compete at Hattah Motorcycle Desert Race

THE Hattah Motorcycle Desert Race at Colignan...

St. Arnaud News

The 2021 Inter-hotels’ Pool Competition Season

Round Twelve of the 2021 Inter-Hotels’ Pool...

Proudly Covering:

  • – St. Arnaud
  • – Charlton
  • – Wedderburn
  • – Donald
  • – Rupanyup
  • – Bealiba
  • – Marnoo
  • – Navarre
  • – Dunolly
  • – Wycheproof
  • – Birchip
  • – Korong Vale
  • – Stawell
  • – Stuart Mill
  • – Redbank
  • – Avoca
  • – Moonambel

© 2020 North Central News
ABN 83 146 461 903 | Privacy Policy

Victorian Audit Bureau