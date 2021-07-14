Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
14 July, 2021

Wimmera hospitals confirm merger with Ballarat Health Service

In a statement on the Ballarat Health Service website it was confirmed last Friday that Edenhope and District Memorial Hospital, Stawell Regional Health, Wimmera Health Care Group and Ballarat Health Services, are working together to deliver better health outcomes for our communities now and into the future.


Rhian Jones Chair of the Stawell Regional Health Board said the community has spoken on what is needed to ensure greater health care for the future.

