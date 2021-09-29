Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
Menu Close
Close

Latest News

29 September, 2021

Local business contributes to the Roadmap

Weir’s Super IGA St. Arnaud employee Sandra Craddock (right) showed at the weekend that going beyond what is required is how we can all contribute to the way forward.

By Sue Hynes

Sandra was not only asking customers if they had ‘QRed in’ but then politely asking if she could check on the Service Victoria app for that check in, saying that as this town had already had one COVID case that everyone needed to be vigilant.

Most Popular


Latest Articles

Local News

Buloke chosen to trial vaccinated economy at double-dose thresholds

TRIALS in businesses and events across highly...

Local News

Our retired Vet to cycle the Great Vic Bike Ride 2021

ST. ARNAUD retired vet Peter Knight will ride in the...

Local News

Tier 2 exposure site named

GRAMPIANS Public Health Unit, last Tuesday 21st...

Proudly Covering:

  • – St. Arnaud
  • – Charlton
  • – Wedderburn
  • – Donald
  • – Rupanyup
  • – Bealiba
  • – Marnoo
  • – Navarre
  • – Dunolly
  • – Wycheproof
  • – Birchip
  • – Korong Vale
  • – Stawell
  • – Stuart Mill
  • – Redbank
  • – Avoca
  • – Moonambel

© 2020 North Central News
ABN 83 146 461 903 | Privacy Policy

Victorian Audit Bureau