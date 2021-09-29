29 September, 2021
Local business contributes to the Roadmap
Weir’s Super IGA St. Arnaud employee Sandra Craddock (right) showed at the weekend that going beyond what is required is how we can all contribute to the way forward.
By Sue Hynes
Sandra was not only asking customers if they had ‘QRed in’ but then politely asking if she could check on the Service Victoria app for that check in, saying that as this town had already had one COVID case that everyone needed to be vigilant.
