25 August, 2021
Editorial When will we learn that history does in fact repeat itself
Smoke was seen rising from the roofs of buildings as diplomats burned sensitive documents and a chaotic and frightening turmoil ensued at the airport with hundreds of citizens pushing onto the tarmac to attempt to get on one of the passenger planes. These were and still are the scenes at Kabul Afghanistan but could have been from Saigon Vietnam in the final days of the Vietnam war so many years ago. The Afghanistan government has collapsed months after the April announcement by US President Biden of the withdrawal of troops and all allies followed suit, and the Taliban literally just walked into the capital last week.