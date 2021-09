Mrs McNally’s daughter Ann Parry sent in some photos of the cream jug presented to Mrs McNally, the winning bedspread, and of Mrs McNally herself.

Advertisment

Latest Articles

Local News

COMMUNITY groups in Wycheproof, Sea Lake, Charlton,...

Local News

THE delivery of two 30,000 litre water tanks to the...

Local News

‘YOU’VE been to the rest now come to Nor-West’ was...