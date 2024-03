(left to right) Bev Reid, Marg Fyffe, Dennis Arnott, Mervynne Dunstan, Kay Medlyn, Heather Pritchard, Len Reid, Charlie Kirk, Ayvah Manning-McIntyre, John Dunstan, Evie Ezra

By Contributed

Advertisment

Latest Articles

Local News

BRIAN Wright had a farm accident several years ago...

Local News

MARTHA Haylett, Member for Ripon, was joined on a...

Local News

THIS year, 2024, marks the beginning of a community...